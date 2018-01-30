Sport / Soccer

NEW CAREER

Mosimane runs Bolt ragged at Sundowns’ training session

30 January 2018 - 05:30 Mninawa Ntloko
Usain Bolt and Mamelodi Sundowns players joke around during their training session in Pretoria on January 29 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Usain Bolt and Mamelodi Sundowns players joke around during their training session in Pretoria on January 29 2018. Picture: REUTERS

Retired athletics legend Usain Bolt is serious about pursuing a soccer career but if his performance at Mamelodi Sundowns’ training session on Monday is anything to go by‚ he has his work cut out.

The eight-time Olympic champion joined coach Pitso Mosimane’s charges during the PSL club’s morning session and by the time the coach was done with him‚ he was visibly gasping for breath.

The 31-year-old Jamaican‚ who is a staunch Manchester United fan‚ admitted that he was far from fit and he would need to whip himself back into shape ahead of a trial at German side Borussia Dortmund in March.

‘‘Throughout the years I decided that when I retire and if I ever get the chance‚ I would pursue this [a soccer career]‚" he said. ‘‘It is something that I would like to try and I am very serious."

