Andile Jali for Sundowns but not just yet

Mamelodi Sundowns have edged closer to completing the signing of Bafana Bafana and former Orlando Pirates midfield strongman Andile Jali.

Talks are under way between Jali’s representatives and Sundowns and the two parties are trashing out the finer details of a transfer that would give the Brazilians even more muscle than they already have.

The 27-year old Jali‚ who is interested in returning to SA after three seasons in Europe‚ is in the last six months of his contract with Belgian club KV Oostende and has a buyout clause of about R6m.

Sundowns‚ who has already spent big in this transfer window on defender Siyabonga Zulu and attackers Jeremy Brockie‚ Aubrey Ngoma and Gaston Sirino‚ is not prepared pay R6m for a midfielder who will be a free agent at the end of the season.

The Brazilians are prepared to sign the player on a pre-

contract and then wait for his deal at Oostende to run out in six months time.

Over the past few months‚ Oostende has failed to convince the South African club to sign a new contract.

The other reason Sundowns is not under pressure to get Jali during this transfer window is that the midfielder will not be eligible to play in the Caf

Champions League‚ which starts with its preliminary rounds in February.

If Jali joins the Brazilians in the next transfer window‚ coach Pitso Mosimane will be able to register him for the later stages of the continental tournament

in August when clubs are permitted to add more players to their rosters.

Jali has been a regular starter in Belgium with a contribution of 20 Jupiler Pro League appearances and four goals this season but Oostende have struggled and they are third from the bottom after 24 outings.

By acquiring Jali‚ Mosimane is preparing for life without ageing captain Hlompho Kekana, who is going to find it difficult to cope with the demands of the Champions League and

domestic programmes in the future.

