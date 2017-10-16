McCarthy admitted inexperience could have played a role as the end of the game was in sight with his team 1-0 up.

"I thought, let’s just close the midfield‚ close the back‚ hoping to hold on to the win.

"It would have been remarkable if I had won this cup in

my first final you know‚" McCarthy said.

His side went one up through Sibusiso Masina’s 23rd-minute goal and stayed that way with just 10 minutes left.

Although SuperSport dominated the first 20 minutes‚ McCarthy’s team finished the first half stronger with Teko Modise dictating terms in City’s favour in the midfield.

Fearing defeat‚ Tinkler made a number of substitutes‚ bringing Thabo Mnyamane‚ Dove Wome and Sifiso Myeni onto the field before the 78 minute.

Mnyamane got his team the equaliser in the 80th minute before limping off with a suspected groin injury.

Mnyamane’s injury forced Tinkler’s team to finish the game one man down and on the back foot after Thuso Phala‚ Clayton Daniels and Bradley Grobler suffered with cramps. But it will be McCarthy’s decision not to start the match with the younger Patosi, 24, instead of Modise, 34, in the playmaking role that will be questioned.

Not using Patosi at all allowed Tinkler’s side to come back into the match with Mnyamane’s equaliser.

McCarthy did bring on striker Obinna Nsofor for Lehlohonolo Majoro and Judas Moseamedi for Mpho Matsi when he had opportunities to usher in Patosi.

"I think as a coach that’s one of the faults that you have to take. I thought with us being 1-0 up and being in total control of the game‚ we were cruising. Obviously you sort of anticipate as well what the opposition do.

"They were pushing on players. So you tend to go for like for like instead of strengthening your midfield or tightening the screw at the back.

"So I think based on the subs they made‚ we also tried to equally match them. I took Modise off for [Roland] Putsche when I should have brought on Patosi," he said.