A brief statement on the Liverpool website on Tuesday handed SA’s World Cup hopes a boost as the man they fear the most in November’s last two qualifiers against Senegal is out.

Senegal’s star performer‚ Sadio Mane‚ one of only two Africans named earlier in the week for the annual Ballon d’Or award‚ will miss the Group D games after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Bafana meet Senegal in a replayed match – annulled by Fifa due to match manipulation – in Polokwane on November 10 and then in Dakar on November 14‚ needing to win both games to reach Russia 2018.

Mane is the pivotal threat in attack for Senegal who have otherwise switched their forwards around during the qualifying campaign‚ as they are still seeking consistency from their strikers.

When SA hosted Senegal in Polokwane late in 2016‚ Mane proved a real handful for the Bafana defence.

