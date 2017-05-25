FA Cup final ‘about Arsenal not me’, says Arsene Wenger

"I love to win and what I want is to do well for my club. That’s all I care about, it’s not all about me."

The Cup final could also be a swansong for Alexis Sanchez, whose agent is known to have spoken to German champions Bayern Munich this week.

Indeed, the forward was listed as a Bayern Munich player on a Confederations Cup squad list by his nation, Chile, apparently by mistake.

Wenger insisted it would be his decision whether Sanchez stayed. "We have nobody at the end of their contract so that will be completely our decision.

"The club of course has a big job to do in summer, we want to keep players like Alexis and end all the speculation about what could happen. He is under contract until 2018."

Sanchez is an injury doubt for Saturday after limping off in the final Premier League game of the season, Sunday’s victory over Everton, with a thigh problem. "We will see if he can start," Wenger said. "He needs to go for tests and we will see how well he comes out of that. But knowing the player, his character and commitment to the club, which I don’t question at all, he will do absolutely everything to be fit on Saturday."

The Arsenal defence is Wenger’s main concern as Laurent Koscielny is banned and fellow centre-back Gabriel is out injured. Gabriel hurt a knee against Everton and Wenger confirmed he faced two months of rehabilitation.

"Gabriel is out for six to eight weeks. We had a scare about his cruciate but it is only medial knee ligaments, so the positive is that he avoids surgery," he said

Per Mertesacker will fill a gap despite limited game time.

Wenger was confident his players’ preparations would not be disrupted by the extra security measures being implemented as a result of Monday’s suicide bombing at a pop concert in Manchester that killed 22 people and injured 59.

"We will have our usual security," he said. "We are in the middle of it on the day of a game or before a game, but, usually, when you are in a competition, you don’t realise what’s happening around you. We are a little bit in our bubble, isolated.

"I’m French, we’ve lived in an emergency state for a long time now and it is not visible what the police are doing, usually. You want people to enjoy life. I was in Paris when it happened on November 13 2015 and it’s a huge shock. Our compassion and solidarity is total with the city of Manchester."

