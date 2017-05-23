Sport / Soccer

Everton eye Wayne Rooney

Manchester United captain Rooney has made 42 appearances in all competitions this season, most of them as a substitute

London — Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney may have to leave the club to extend his career "at the highest level", former United defender Phil Neville has said.

Rooney has made 42 appearances in all competitions this season, most of them as a substitute, with manager Jose Mourinho relying on top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Neville does not expect Rooney to start in the Europa League final against Ajax Amsterdam on Wednesday, with local media linking his former club Everton to re-sign United’s all-time top scorer in the upcoming transfer window.

"You hope [Rooney doesn’t leave] but the way the season’s gone, particularly since Christmas, he’s not been involved as much as he’d probably have liked," Neville told Sky Sports.

"He wants to play in the biggest games and when it comes to Wednesday night, I’d be surprised to see him in that starting 11."

