Sundowns give priority to the Champions League

"Our worry about Kinshasa is playing on Wednesday‚ travelling back on Thursday and arriving at night‚ then on Friday it’s only one day of rest and then we have to play Highlands Park‚" he said.

"In Kinshasa, we have to try and make sure we don’t lose because they are now bottom of the log and have a goal difference of minus two.

"So we’ve got to play smart and keep them down there and we have to try and win here when we play at home again."

AS Vita Club lost 3-1 to Esperance of Tunisia, while Sundowns played a disappointing 0-0 draw at home with St George of Ethiopia in their respective opening group games two weeks ago.

"On that artificial pitch in Kinshasa … really … we have to just try to do what we can and avoid us going bottom of the log," Mosimane said.

"It’s okay now that the league is gone. That’s a monkey off our backs and now we’ll see what we do with Highlands.

"Maybe we’ll keep players away from that game against Highlands to ensure I have fresh players for the Champions League," he said.

Sundowns are back in Champions League action on June 2 at home to Esperance‚ which will be their third group game. But, by fielding nonregulars against Highlands, they put their chances of second place in the PSL at risk and hence of qualifying for a third successive Champions League campaign.

Domestic champions Bidvest Wits and the league runner-up go to the 2018 competition, but second place is not yet settled.

"We have to look after ourselves‚ no one looks after us," Mosimane said. "The Champions League is important, we need to qualify for next year.

"Right now another league has started for us and that’s a bigger league‚ the Champions League," he said.

"And we have to work around that. I hope no one will feel like we are giving Highlands a chance to survive and that we are not playing fair by not playing some of our top players.

"Last season we played fair after we won the league by not weakening our team for the last two games of the season," Mosimane said.

TMG Digital