The protracted search for a Bafana Bafana coach is finally over after the South African Football Association (Safa) named Stuart Baxter as Shakes Mashaba’s successor, on Thursday afternoon.

According to a statement issued by Safa‚ Baxter will be officially unveiled by Safa president Danny Jordaan when he returns to SA from Caf and Fifa commitments in Egypt.

‘‘The SuperSport United coach will‚ meanwhile‚ continue to fulfil his coaching responsibilities at the club for the remaining four Absa Premiership fixtures as well as the Nedbank Cup and Confederations Cup‚" Safa said in the statement.

‘‘Safa and Supersport United have agreed to work together to ensure that Baxter gets time off post the final league match on May 27 to prepare Bafana Bafana for the upcoming Afcon match against Nigeria." This is Baxter’s second spell as Bafana coach — he coached the national team between 2004 and 2005.

But he quit the tough job in November 2005 after the side failed to qualify for the 2006 soccer world cup tournament.

He won 10 of his 23 games in charge of Bafana the first time around‚ drawing six and losing seven.

He has since gone on to enjoy considerable domestic success‚ including two league championships in three years at Kaizer Chiefs‚ as well as a Nedbank Cup victory with SuperSport last May.

The Bafana coaching seat has been vacant since Mashaba was sacked in December 2016. The combustible Mashaba was fired after he was found guilty on several charges‚ including gross misconduct and insubordination.

The former Bafana coach is challenging his dismissal and has taken his case to the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration.

