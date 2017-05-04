Steve Komphela backs Shabba for Bafana return

"It will be unfair to the man if he is hot like the way he is at the moment and he gets ignored.

"I am not going to dictate to the national team coaches what they must do because they have their own vision and choices.

"But what I am saying to you is that if Egypt can bring [back] goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary at the age of 40, when there was a need‚ then why not?

"Age should not be an obstacle when a player is performing as unbelievably as he is at the moment," Komphela said.

"Even other countries worldwide‚ when a player performs and they deserve to go to the national team, they should and the challenge should be how then they use them there."

Komphela said the reason for Tshabalala’s return to devastating form was that he was fresh and he was playing more around the box‚ which allowed him to have chances at goal.

"Shabba is just fresh, it’s unbelievable. He is playing around the box.

"Maybe if he gets selected to the national team, the coach should give him the same role because that gets the best out of him. I am not trying to push for him, but I am saying that if he plays the way he does, age should not be an issue at all."

Komphela has endured a frustrating time recently, watching Cape Town City snatch a 3-2 win over his side, then Chiefs being held to a 2-2 draw by SuperSport United.

Chiefs’ next match is against Golden Arrows on Saturday.

