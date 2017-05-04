Steve Komphela backs Shabba for Bafana return

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela backs veteran midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala to make a sensational return to Bafana Bafana after his impressive performances this season.
While Chiefs have had a poor campaign and are set to finish without any silverware for the second consecutive season‚ Tshabalala has been one of the few standout performers.
The 32-year-old has had a handsome return of seven goals and two assists in the league. In cup competitions‚ Tshabalala has contributed one goal.
Komphela said the midfielder’s quality and experience would come in handy for the national team in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and 2018 World Cup qualifiers later in 2017.
"With the quality and experience like that‚ he should [return to Bafana]. Why not?" Komphela said. "Inasmuch as the national team is about long-term vision‚ you still have to get results for now.
"It will be unfair to the man if he is hot like the way he is at the moment and he gets ignored.
"I am not going to dictate to the national team coaches what they must do because they have their own vision and choices.
"But what I am saying to you is that if Egypt can bring [back] goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary at the age of 40, when there was a need‚ then why not?
"Age should not be an obstacle when a player is performing as unbelievably as he is at the moment," Komphela said.
"Even other countries worldwide‚ when a player performs and they deserve to go to the national team, they should and the challenge should be how then they use them there."
Komphela said the reason for Tshabalala’s return to devastating form was that he was fresh and he was playing more around the box‚ which allowed him to have chances at goal.
"Shabba is just fresh, it’s unbelievable. He is playing around the box.
"Maybe if he gets selected to the national team, the coach should give him the same role because that gets the best out of him. I am not trying to push for him, but I am saying that if he plays the way he does, age should not be an issue at all."
Komphela has endured a frustrating time recently, watching Cape Town City snatch a 3-2 win over his side, then Chiefs being held to a 2-2 draw by SuperSport United.
Chiefs’ next match is against Golden Arrows on Saturday.
TMG Digital
