Baxter has priced himself out of Bafana job with 'million a month' salary demand

Insiders said yesterday that Baxter’s demand to have his son, Lee, appointed national team goalkeeper coach and Joshua Smith as physical trainer on a full-time basis also contributed to the stalemate.

Baxter has also made additional requests for a car‚ cellphone‚ overseas travel allowance‚ housing allowance and special performance bonuses.

United last month gave Baxter permission to talk to Safa but the Pretoria side indicated that the coach would only be available at the end of the current season if all the parties agreed on the terms.

Safa CEO Dennis Mumble confirmed the association was exploring other options.

“We’ve never said we are talking to only one person‚” Mumble said last week. “We have to make sure that we have alternatives and that’s what we’re working on now.

“I can’t mention names but there is more than one person we are talking to and it is something that we really have to try and finalise as soon as possible.”

Caretaker coach Owen da Gama was in charge when Bafana engaged in friendly matches against Guinea Bissau and Angola.

He will continue in that acting role if Safa is not able to find a replacement within the coming weeks.

