Wayne Rooney a net asset

Rooney scores on his return to the Manchester United starting line-up

24 April 2017 - 06:38 AM Agency Staff
Wayne Rooney. Picture: REUTERS
Wayne Rooney. Picture: REUTERS

London — Wayne Rooney scored on his return to the Manchester United starting line-up as Jose Mourinho’s side won 2-0 at Burnley on Sunday to close in on the Premier League’s top four and extend their unbeaten league run to 23 games.

Rooney was given the start for only the second time in 2017 in the absence of the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic and with Mourinho opting to start with in-form 19-year-old Marcus Rashford on the bench.

However, it was Rooney’s French strike partner Anthony Martial who opened the scoring at Turf Moor in the 21st minute, breaking from midfield and finishing in style after a swift exchange with Ander Herrera.

Rooney made it 2-0 in the 39th minute, reacting well to poke home from close range after Burnley keeper Tom Heaton failed to hold on to a low shot from Martial.

Fifth-placed United are now just a point behind local rivals Manchester City ahead of their clash at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

