The arbitration case between the South African Football Association (Safa) and former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba at the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) in Johannesburg has been postponed to May22.

Expected on the stand when the hearing resumes in May for possibly its last stretch, would be Safa CEO Dennis Mumble and Mashaba himself.

Mumble could not give evidence this week due to a trip to New York, where he is meeting US Soccer Federation officials.

Mashaba‚ who has taken Safa to the CCMA after he was dismissed in December‚ will take the stand after his erstwhile employers have presented their case. Safa offered Mashaba an out-of-court settlement of R2m before tax last week‚ but the former coach wanted the money after tax.

TMG Digital