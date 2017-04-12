Sport / Soccer

Arbitration case puts Shakes Mashaba on hold

12 April 2017 - 05:41 AM Mahlatse Mphahlele
Shakes Mashaba. Picture: DUIF DU TOIT/ GALLO IMAGES
Shakes Mashaba. Picture: DUIF DU TOIT/ GALLO IMAGES

The arbitration case between the South African Football Association (Safa) and former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba at the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) in Johannesburg has been postponed to May22.

Expected on the stand when the hearing resumes in May for possibly its last stretch, would be Safa CEO Dennis Mumble and Mashaba himself.

Mumble could not give evidence this week due to a trip to New York, where he is meeting US Soccer Federation officials.

Mashaba‚ who has taken Safa to the CCMA after he was dismissed in December‚ will take the stand after his erstwhile employers have presented their case. Safa offered Mashaba an out-of-court settlement of R2m before tax last week‚ but the former coach wanted the money after tax.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Ackermann to build in England
Sport / Rugby
2.
Federer not keen to have feet on clay before Paris
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Safa settles for Baxter and son to steer Bafana
Sport / Soccer
4.
Bok future looks good, says Smith
Sport / Rugby
5.
Markram is one for the future, says Prince
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Shakes Mashaba ‘shot himself in both feet’ with rant after Senegal win
Sport / Soccer

Shakes Mashaba turns down Safa's latest offer
Sport / Soccer

Labour Court will not allow Shakes Mashaba to snarl up Safa’s hiring process
Sport / Soccer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.