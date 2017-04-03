Chiefs celebrated this victory as if they had won a cup because it was their biggest win this season and the first time they beat a team in the top five.

"It’s a clear message that we want to compete‚" Komphela said. "By virtue of being who we are‚ at Chiefs‚ you just have to be on top. If somebody wins 19 matches and you have won 18‚ you’ve not achieved."

Komphela’s tenure as Chiefs coach has toyed with the emotions of supporters. He is yet to win a trophy with them after losing in two finals last season.

But the victory over Sundowns gave them a lot to cheer about and be positive going into the final stretch of the league.

Chiefs’ biggest criticism under Komphela is that they retreat into their shell in big games‚ struggle to impose themselves and fail to win.

They took the game to Sundowns on Saturday even though they were a bit fortunate with the winning goal‚ Soumahoro Bangaly putting the ball into his own net.

But such small margins in the past have been against Amakhosi and this has seen them draw games they should have won.

They will need to continue in their last eight games with the spirit that helped them beat Sundowns. Three of those games are against sides in the top five: Cape Town City, SuperSport and Wits, the Clever Boys.

"These games are six-pointers‚" Komphela said.