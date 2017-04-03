NOTHING BETTER THAN THIS
Chiefs rejoice as if a cup was won
It was a big win for Chiefs as it saw them jump from fourth to second on the league log and kept Sundowns in fifth place
Kaizer Chiefs’ assistant coach John Paintsil climbed on Amakhosi coach Steve Komphela’s back in celebration after the 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.
The games the top five teams – Wits‚ Chiefs‚ Cape Town City‚ SuperSport United and Sundowns – will play against each other might not decide the league but they could be hugely consequential on the destiny of the title in May.
Chiefs celebrated this victory as if they had won a cup because it was their biggest win this season and the first time they beat a team in the top five.
"It’s a clear message that we want to compete‚" Komphela said. "By virtue of being who we are‚ at Chiefs‚ you just have to be on top. If somebody wins 19 matches and you have won 18‚ you’ve not achieved."
Komphela’s tenure as Chiefs coach has toyed with the emotions of supporters. He is yet to win a trophy with them after losing in two finals last season.
But the victory over Sundowns gave them a lot to cheer about and be positive going into the final stretch of the league.
Chiefs’ biggest criticism under Komphela is that they retreat into their shell in big games‚ struggle to impose themselves and fail to win.
They took the game to Sundowns on Saturday even though they were a bit fortunate with the winning goal‚ Soumahoro Bangaly putting the ball into his own net.
But such small margins in the past have been against Amakhosi and this has seen them draw games they should have won.
They will need to continue in their last eight games with the spirit that helped them beat Sundowns. Three of those games are against sides in the top five: Cape Town City, SuperSport and Wits, the Clever Boys.
"These games are six-pointers‚" Komphela said.
"A win gives you three points and then obviously you put a load on the other opponents.
"Sundowns have now played 18 games and we got three points from them. They are getting closer [to playing as many games as us], while we are marching on.
"The top five shows the beauty of the PSL. Sometimes we don’t pass compliments on the brand.
"We focus on things that are more sensational. There has been some great football played in the PSL. The top five teams‚ as is‚ we still don’t know who is going to win the championship.
"What else would you want? Would you want the scenario of [always having a two horse-race like] Real Madrid and Barcelona or five?" Komphela said.
"Let it be five. The more, the merrier."
A subdued Pitso Mosimane was unable to hide his disappointment after the match.
There was also anger‚ especially after clashes occurred with the security personnel after the loss.
Komphela moved quickly to quell that tension‚ apologising on behalf of the club.
Mosimane took a philosophical stance as his side continues to drop points.
"I don’t think that this loss is our last chance of winning the title. Remember when we lost to Ajax last year?
"People wrote that we were under pressure and we might not win the league. We fought our way back. There is still a long way to go.
"We should wait and see. I can’t just give up. It has to come to normality first [ all teams on the same number of games played]."
"The truth of the matter though is that we haven’t won our past four games and we are dropping points. This will test our character."
Downs have picked up just two points from a possible 12 in their last four games. They lost to Chiefs and Cape Town City and drew with Chippa United and Polokwane City.
TMG Digital
