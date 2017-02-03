Leicester out to fend off demise in Manchester United match

Manager Claudio Ranieri may not be pressing the panic button, but the postmortem following their Turf Moor reverse, which left them with the worst record after 23 games of any reigning Premier League champions, pinpointed some familiar themes.

Foremost among their current failings is a defence that has gone from rock solid to leaky and a forward line that was razor sharp, but now looks blunt. Leicester finished last season having conceded 36 goals, yet have already shipped 38 in just 23 outings.

Things are not much better at the other end of the pitch. At this point last year, Ranieri’s side had found the net 42 times, but have currently only managed 24.

The seemingly unflappable Italian, however, is staying calm. "Panic? No," he said following the Burnley defeat.

"We have to work more, fight more and believe."

With their squad almost identical to last season’s, barring N’Golo Kante’s departure to Chelsea, a lack of belief seems to be one of the reasons behind their current woes.