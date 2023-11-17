TRISTEN TAYLOR: The wisdom of Motlanthe shows in his cool approach to drug legalisation
The former president argues that prohibition is a route to more severe problems
17 November 2023 - 05:00
Looking back over the post-Nelson Mandela era, there’s not much to be said for our presidents. Thabo Mbeki’s great sin was HIV denialism. An estimated 330,000 people died unnecessarily. Mbeki’s essential overriding problem was that he missed his true calling: he would have made a brilliant academic.
Jacob Zuma’s presidency rapidly devolved into a kleptomaniac asset-stripping disaster that turned the ANC into a centre-left nationalist cartel. Former acting president Ivy Matsepe-Casaburri lasted 14 hours. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.