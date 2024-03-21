Bulls able to ‘play for big things’ to determine their own destiny

Bulls head coach Jake White. Picture: NOKWANDA ZONDI/BACKPAGEPIX
The Bulls left SA on their latest overseas foray in the United Rugby Championship (URC) this week, knowing their destiny is in their hands.
In what director of rugby Jake White termed their “month of rewards”, the Bulls have made it clear that the opportunities on offer over the next month far outweigh the risks, and if they get it right they can head into the playoffs in a strong position.
But much of that will be determined by how they do on a tough tour that will challenge them in so many ways.
Their first challenge is Welsh side Dragons, who will lie in wait for them at Rodney Parade on Saturday, before moving on to a log-leading clash with Irish juggernaut Leinster in Dublin a week later.
Week three sees a return to Loftus Versfeld and a Champions’ Cup Round of 16 date with French side Lyon and, depending on that result and others, a quarterfinal against Northampton away or Munster at Loftus a week later.
So White goes into this tour with confidence knowing that his side — sitting second on the log — are confident and have everything to play for.
That’s why he made a point of trying to explain just how rewarding the next month can be if they get it right.
Glass-half-full stuff will fuel the Bulls as they pack in a huge amount of rugby on two continents in the next few weeks.
“It’s a nice place to be — where we are at the moment on the log — perhaps not on top of the SA conference but at the top of the SA teams on the log. I said to the players it is quite a nice place to be now,” said White.
“If we play our best rugby in the next month and we beat Dragons, Leinster away, Lyon here and a quarterfinal, you are almost guaranteed of making two semifinals in two competitions. That is a helluva place to be as a club.
“It’s not given, I’m not jumping the gun, but I’m saying we have our destiny in our hands. I know we are good enough.
“I know if we play well enough we are good enough, we have beaten those teams before.
“I often talk about the analogy of playing in the Masters and you play Friday to make the cut, and you feel pressure.
“But when you’re walking down the 18th to win the Masters there is a lot of pressure, but it is nice pressure to have as well.
“We are there now, we have created a nice buffer to be able to play for big things. And I would like us to play the next month like a team that is happy to play in that situation.”
White knows that after the win over the Stormers, and the break his team have had, they need to come out firing on Saturday, but believes the break — this time round — has been beneficial to the side.
“It was a bit refreshing. We needed a bit of refreshing. We looked at last year this time how difficult it was for us when I got sick and we were in a bit of a hole.”
