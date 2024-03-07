Sport / Rugby

Rassie Erasmus thumbs up for Springbok camp

Boks lay foundation for taxing season starting in June

07 March 2024 - 18:09
by LIAM DEL CARME
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Rassie Erasmus. Picture: DAN MULLAN/GALLO IMAGES
Rassie Erasmus. Picture: DAN MULLAN/GALLO IMAGES

The Springbok alignment camp concluded with head coach Rassie Erasmus giving the exercise a thumbs up.

The camp — which marked the first of three Springbok alignment exercises before the international season kicks off in June — started with a two-day strategic session with the coaches on Monday and Tuesday. The coaches and strength and conditioning staff presented their plans and expectations to the invited players on Wednesday and Thursday.

The camp was invaluable in terms of developing our structures for the next few seasons and in getting the coaches and players to get to know one another better off the field, especially with the introduction of Jerry [Flannery], Tony [Brown] and Jaco [Peyper] to our coaching staff,” said Erasmus.

He said that they succeeded in their objective of getting the players to understand what is required to play at the highest level while also exposing them to the Springboks’ way of doing things.

The coaches, plus Jaco Peyper, the national laws’ adviser, presented a broad outline of their plans to the players on Wednesday and held a series of split forwards and backs sessions on Thursday. The Springbok macro plan for the year was also unveiled.

I must give credit to the players for their enthusiasm and excitement to learn how we operate in the Springbok set-up and for buying into our structures,” said Erasmus.

We believe the last two days will be invaluable in laying a good foundation for our next two alignment camps and the season ahead.”

The back-to-back Rugby World Cup champions will return to the field for the first time since lifting the Webb Ellis Cup in France last year on June 22 against Wales at Twickenham before hosting Ireland and Portugal in the Incoming Series in July.

The Boks play Ireland in back-to-back Tests in Pretoria and Durban on July 6 and 13 before lining up against Portugal in their historic first Test in Bloemfontein on July 20.

The next two alignment camps will be hosted from May 1 to 3 and May 22 to 24, with the venues to be announced.

France can win Olympic gold medal, says Dupont

France secure first title in Rugby Sevens since 2005 after win in Los Angeles
Sport
3 days ago

High praise for Sanele Nohamba in role of Lions catalyst

Scrumhalf helped condemn his former team to their 10th defeat in 11 URC matches
Sport
2 days ago

Jake White’s Bulls should have smooth play-offs path

The team is second on the points table behind Leinster and ahead of Glasgow Warriors on points difference
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Chiefs must wake up: McGregor slams state of club
Sport / Soccer
2.
Temba Bavuma itching to prove his T20 worth
Sport / Cricket
3.
Man City out to hand Liverpool a reality check at ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
New Springbok coaches hit the ground running
Sport / Rugby
5.
Max Verstappen to face media grilling over future ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

England to return to aerial assault against Ireland

Sport / Rugby

New Springbok coaches hit the ground running

Sport / Rugby

Jake White spurs Bulls stampede

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.