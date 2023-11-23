New SA Rugby Sevens generation to make their mark

Katlego Letebele during the SA men's national sevens rugby team training session at Markotter Stadium in Stellenbosch on Tuesday. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLOW IMAGES
A decade ago, a number of 20-year-olds joined the SA Rugby Sevens Academy — as it was known at the time — and not long after joining the set-up in Stellenbosch inscribed their names in the history books of the Springbok Sevens.
At the time, the names of Kwagga Smith, Cheslin Kolbe, Warrick Gelant, Seabelo Senatla and Justin Geduld were foreign to overseas commentators of the now renamed HSBC SVNS circuit, but not for long as they would become part of a great Blitzboks generation, who won gold at the Commonwealth Games, back-to-back World Series titles and an Olympic bronze medal.
Smith, Kolbe and Senatla achieved their Olympic dream in 2016 with a podium finish in Rio before moving to the fifteens game, where more glory awaited.
Smith and Kolbe won back-to-back Rugby World Cups (RWCs) with the Springboks in 2019 and 2023.
Gelant — himself a RWC winner in 2019 — and Senatla helped the Stormers to the inaugural United Rugby Championship title, and Geduld was part of the Western Province team that won the Currie Cup before focusing on sevens.
All five also played for the Junior Springboks earlier in their careers, which may have been a hint of things to come.
Fast forward 10 years as two Junior Boks, Katlego Letebele and Quewin Nortjé, fresh from a World Rugby U20 Championship bronze medal effort, walked into the Blitzbok set-up only to be welcomed by a third in Masande Mtshali, who has played sevens for SA at the age of 19.
“Seeing Masande here helped a lot, and he was really good in those early days to make us feel at home,” Letebele said from their Stellenbosch Academy of Sport base this week.
The Bulls-signed centre was Junior Bok vice-captain in 2023, having also played for the team in 2022, but that “senior status” was lost when he joined the Blitzboks.
“One does feel nervous, but I have to commend everyone who welcomed us with open arms,” said Letebele.
“The management also laid out a clear plan for us, so we could immediately focus on the rugby.”
Nortjé was impressed by the fitness levels of the players when he joined the squad, also from the Bulls.
“I have heard the stories about their fitness sessions and being a bit of a fitness freak, I thought I would cope with that, but I was wrong,” Nortjé said.
“I went to a couple of those dark places, but the encouragement of the senior guys pulled me through.
“It is amazing, having admired guys like Siviwe [Soyizwapi], Justin [Geduld] and Rosko [Specman] as a schoolboy, now I was training alongside them.
“Justin and Rosko’s advice helped me so much, especially in the beginning.”
Where Letebele will play as a forward, Nortjé’s pace will be used on the wing and he might just be named in place of injured Soyizwapi when coach Sandile Ngcobo announces his squad for Dubai on Friday.
“I am obviously hoping to be in contention for that Dubai squad,” Nortjé said.
“I did play in the Fast Forward tournament in Stellenbosch a couple of weeks back and that went well, but the quality in this squad is huge. I will be on the edge of my seat.”
Letebele nodded when Nortjé mentioned the “dark places” and added: “The skills, fitness and especially physicality of the guys surprised me. I have been tackled as hard as anywhere in a fifteens game for sure.
“These guys are really good and to play among them is such a huge opportunity for me to grow as a player. I did not play sevens at school, so I had to adapt quickly and being around these guys has made it so much easier.”
New SA Rugby Sevens generation to make their mark
At one time their names were foreign to overseas commentators, but not for long
