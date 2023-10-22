Potential rising oil prices would push global inflation higher and monetary tightening could resume, PVM says
A dominant Bulls made a strong statement at the start of their United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign, walloping hapless Scarlets 63-21 at Loftus Stadium on Sunday.
Jake White’s team scored nine tries against the Welsh outfit that had several debutants in their squad.
Ruan Nortjé, Cameron Hanekom (2), Johan Grobbelaar, Daniel Kriel, Stedman Gans (2), Akker van der Merwe and Wandisile Simelane were all on the scoresheet for the Bulls.
Their URC campaign in the previous edition ended in the quarterfinals.
That was a step backwards as their maiden participation in the tournament saw them finish as runners-up.
HT: Bulls 28-14 Scarlets 🏉The Loftus faithful will be happy with what they have seen from the @Vodacom Bulls in that opening half 👏📺 Stream #BULvSCA live: https://t.co/bDeiretgWP#UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/7GPFysAydq— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) October 22, 2023
The Bulls made a strong start, winning the scrum battle against their rivals, with young loose forward Hanekom displaying his excellent capabilities.
The hosts easily secured the bonus point as they scored four unanswered tries inside the first 30 minutes.
Those tries were scored by co-captain Nortjé, Hanekom, who crossed the whitewash twice in a space of seven minutes, and Grobbelaar.
The 21-year-old Hanekom, who has been tipped to be the next big thing by coach White, scored his first try on seven minutes.
Johan Goosen’s clinical kicking made sure the Bulls led 28-0 at the half-hour mark.
The Scarlets did better in the last 10 minutes of the opening half, as they scored two tries through Johnny McNicholl and Taine Plumtree, but a comeback did not look possible due to their performance.
Bulls trounce Scarlets in URC opener
