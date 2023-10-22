GAVIN RICH: Boks can’t keep getting away with conspiring against themselves
South Africans inept at dealing with wet conditions against the English. They weren’t smart and lacked composure
22 October 2023 - 17:43
It is generally agreed that the big Springbok strength is their ability to find ways to win, but winning Saturday’s World Cup final against the All Blacks will require them to stop the habit of trying to find ways to lose.
They are better at the first part than the second, but their habit of conspiring against themselves will sooner or later get them into a hole they can’t get out of. They say cats have nine lives, how many do the Boks have? No South African will want that answer to be provided in Paris in the World Cup decider. ..
