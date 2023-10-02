Sport / Rugby

WATCH: Springboks beat Tonga in maul towards quarterfinals

02 October 2023 - 16:30
by Business Day TV
The Springboks' RG Snyman offloads in their Rugby World Cup pool B match against Ireland at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday night. Picture: CHRISTIAN LIEWIG-CORBIS/GETTY IMAGES
The Springboks pulled themselves up by their bootstraps on Sunday night as they defeated Tonga in a brave outing by the underdogs. The defending world champions have most likely secured their place in the quarterfinals with a much-needed bonus point following last week’s tumble.

However, the slightest chance for the Scottish to perform miracles against fellow European foes, Ireland, has set up a grandstand finish to Pool B.

Handre Pollard looked on point on return from injury, Cobus Reinach continues to put his hand up for first choice, and have we suffered another campaign ending injury?

Business Day TV discussed all this with Sunday Times sports reporter Liam Del Carme.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

