Springboks focused on next game after Ireland setback, says scrum coach Human

Daan Human. the Springboks scrum coach. Picture STEVE HAAG
Toulon — The sun’s out in familiar surroundings, and the Boks can warm to another challenge.
The gloom of Paris is now well behind them as they set about their task on a belter of a day in sun-baked Toulon ahead of Sunday’s clash against Tonga in Marseille.
Springboks scrum coach Daan Human, a farmer from Verkeerdevlei, 80km north of Bloemfontein, calls the Boks base in Provence “home”.
“Good times and bad. Some for you and some against,” the former Bok prop said about taking the rough with the smooth at scrum time last week against Ireland.
Although they lost the match 13-8 the Bok scrum had the better of Ireland, though six of Ireland’s points came via scrum penalties.
Human finds comfort in the fact that those were technical penalties and not the result of fault lines in the Bok formation.
He noted that Frans Malherbe slipped in one of the scrums. “I’m not sure if it is allowed, but can we play with 25mm studs? Maybe we can put a request in for that. Maybe then we can slip a bit less,” he said, revealing his sarcastic streak.
He and the Boks are ready to reset — put the Ireland defeat behind them and focus wholly on the next task, Tonga.
He said the Boks’ focus is on Sunday’s clash, but he kept being dragged back to Saturday night’s shortcomings in the Stade de France against Ireland.
He was even probed about the Boks’ decision to kick for poles from long range when a touch finder, lineout and driving maul may have served them better.
“The statistics say on average 70% of all the kicks going for touch are not successful. We backed our boys with the kicking,” he said of Manie Libbok and Faf de Klerk who equally shared four misses between them.
“That’s why we kicked for the poles but we back our maul going forward. We will work on that. We’ll rectify that and I’m sure Deon Davids is putting a lot into that to make it successful.
“I don’t think there is a right or a wrong. I think it is actually the way you feel comfortable with. We were actually very comfortable with Faf kicking those long kicks and one of them actually got to the poles.
There was “a lot of confidence in kicking. I don’t think we should go away from that.”
The last maul of Saturday evening’s encounter could have brought the Boks a win but it was stunted by Ireland, some suggesting illegally.
“We have looked at it and see where we can do it better. We have the players. We are not going to talk it right.
“I’m not going to judge him [referee Ben O’Keefe] on his calling. He was in a much better position than I was.
“I have no problem with the choice he made. He had to make a choice and that is what he did.”
Eventually though, Human could talk about Tonga. They are on a mission following defeat to Ireland and Scotland. Up front, Human expects them to be a handful.
“If not the heaviest pack in the competition, they have a massive hit. We need to be able to handle that. They scrum very well, they put Ireland under a lot of pressure. They have a helluva pack.
“In the 57th minute Scotland were only leading 24-17 against Tonga. They are very competitive. With a bit of luck they could have gone further in the competition,” Human said.
Springboks focused on next game after Ireland setback, says scrum coach Human
Former Bok prop says ‘we backed our boys with the kicking’, even though Manie Libbok and Faf de Klerk shared four misses against Ireland
Toulon — The sun’s out in familiar surroundings, and the Boks can warm to another challenge.
The gloom of Paris is now well behind them as they set about their task on a belter of a day in sun-baked Toulon ahead of Sunday’s clash against Tonga in Marseille.
Springboks scrum coach Daan Human, a farmer from Verkeerdevlei, 80km north of Bloemfontein, calls the Boks base in Provence “home”.
“Good times and bad. Some for you and some against,” the former Bok prop said about taking the rough with the smooth at scrum time last week against Ireland.
Although they lost the match 13-8 the Bok scrum had the better of Ireland, though six of Ireland’s points came via scrum penalties.
Human finds comfort in the fact that those were technical penalties and not the result of fault lines in the Bok formation.
He noted that Frans Malherbe slipped in one of the scrums. “I’m not sure if it is allowed, but can we play with 25mm studs? Maybe we can put a request in for that. Maybe then we can slip a bit less,” he said, revealing his sarcastic streak.
He and the Boks are ready to reset — put the Ireland defeat behind them and focus wholly on the next task, Tonga.
He said the Boks’ focus is on Sunday’s clash, but he kept being dragged back to Saturday night’s shortcomings in the Stade de France against Ireland.
He was even probed about the Boks’ decision to kick for poles from long range when a touch finder, lineout and driving maul may have served them better.
“The statistics say on average 70% of all the kicks going for touch are not successful. We backed our boys with the kicking,” he said of Manie Libbok and Faf de Klerk who equally shared four misses between them.
“That’s why we kicked for the poles but we back our maul going forward. We will work on that. We’ll rectify that and I’m sure Deon Davids is putting a lot into that to make it successful.
“I don’t think there is a right or a wrong. I think it is actually the way you feel comfortable with. We were actually very comfortable with Faf kicking those long kicks and one of them actually got to the poles.
There was “a lot of confidence in kicking. I don’t think we should go away from that.”
The last maul of Saturday evening’s encounter could have brought the Boks a win but it was stunted by Ireland, some suggesting illegally.
“We have looked at it and see where we can do it better. We have the players. We are not going to talk it right.
“I’m not going to judge him [referee Ben O’Keefe] on his calling. He was in a much better position than I was.
“I have no problem with the choice he made. He had to make a choice and that is what he did.”
Eventually though, Human could talk about Tonga. They are on a mission following defeat to Ireland and Scotland. Up front, Human expects them to be a handful.
“If not the heaviest pack in the competition, they have a massive hit. We need to be able to handle that. They scrum very well, they put Ireland under a lot of pressure. They have a helluva pack.
“In the 57th minute Scotland were only leading 24-17 against Tonga. They are very competitive. With a bit of luck they could have gone further in the competition,” Human said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.