Municipal officials are set for salary hikes, and Cosatu is livid
‘It is beyond comprehension ... that Cogta could offer increases to mayors, councillors and municipal managers who have presided over the deterioration of local government’
24 August 2023 - 17:00
Cosatu has strongly rejected the “shocking” proposed increase in the upper salary limits for members of municipal councils gazetted last week by co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Thembisile Nkadimeng.
According to the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs’ (Cogta’s) deputy director-general for policy, governance and administration, Kevin Naidoo, a 3.8% increase was applied as recommended by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers. This is below the rate of inflation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.