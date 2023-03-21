‘Stoked’ Robertson will surf wave of emotion with All Blacks after World Cup

An avid surfer, Scott Robertson knows a thing or two about waves, but coaching the All Blacks he may end up riding the most daunting one of his career with a big wipeout almost guaranteed without sustained success.

The job comes saddled with the expectations of a nation that lives and breathes the sport, and a public quick to demand that heads roll when results fall short on the field — as current boss Ian Foster knows all too well.

Five months shy of the Rugby World Cup, Foster has already been deemed unfit to continue in the role after the global showpiece — even if the All Blacks win it.

Despite guiding New Zealand to both Rugby Championship titles since taking over in 2019, Foster lost public support after their first home series loss to Ireland and the first home Test defeat to Argentina last year.