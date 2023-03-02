Close friends Williams and Hendrikse vie for Springbok spot

Sharks scrumhalf Grant Williams says his healthy rivalry with close friend Jaden Hendrikse has helped to bring the best out of both of them.

The players are among the top scrumhalves in the country and their rivalry does not end with the Sharks, it spills into the battle for the Springbok No 9 berth.

Both are competing to make the Springbok squad that will defend their Rugby World Cup title in France starting in September.

“Jaden is a close friend and the rivalry brings the best out of us to compete every week,” Williams said. “He is a good competitor. I’m sure I push him too.”