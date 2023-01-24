Sport / Rugby

Lions can only improve, says prop JP Smith

Team secure a place in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup after their Dragons win

24 January 2023 - 16:54 LIAM DEL CARME
Rob Evans of Dragons takes on JP Smith of Emirates Lions during their EPCR Challenge Cup match in Ystrad Mynach, on January 22, 2023 in Ystrad Mynach, Wales. Picture: GARETH EVERETT/GALLO IMAGES
Things can only get better for the Lions, prop JP Smith boldly predicted after his team’s dramatic 30-25 away win over the Dragons in the Challenge Cup.

The win cemented their place in the last 16 of the competition and arrived at a time the Lions were in desperate need of a lift.

“I think we have something special building. I think we can only go upwards from here,” said Smith about a performance that had several encouraging qualities.

His prediction may sound bold but less so when viewed against the backdrop of a four-match losing streak going into the Dragons fixture. They had lost derby matches against the Stormers and  Sharks before going down to Munster and Stade Francais in their first two matches of a month-long tour.

“We are obviously happy with the result, especially in week three of the tour, which is normally the toughest week,” head coach Ivan van Rooyen said.

At the start of the tour the Lions were removed from their comfort zone. “In the first two weeks I don’t think people can comprehend what the weather was like. It is definitely not something we are used to,” Smith said.

The weather certainly had a say in their clash against the Dragons as the match was moved from Rodney Parade in Newport to the team’s training facility in Ystrad Mynach outside Caerphilly, 24km away. Rodney Parade was frozen over and the match was moved due to safety concerns.

The Lions excelled on the artificial surface in the first half and despite some tactical naiveté, were able to hang on to win in the second.

Smith, apart from fronting up in the primary phases, proved a real menace to the home team’s defence. He broke blindside from a kick-in, drew a defender and offloaded with pinpoint accuracy to speeding wing Edwill van der Merwe down the left flank who ran clear for a memorable try.

“I’ve been working my try assists,” said Smith, though it wasn’t entirely clear whether he said it in jest. “I also did it against WP. First I have to check the commitment to the ruck whether the wing goes in then I can go through. Luckily it worked this time.”

The Lions will want to pick up from that performance when they clash with Connacht on Saturday evening in the United Rugby Championship (URC). They have ground to make up in the URC and have to improve four places to get into the much sought-after top eight.

Playing Connacht at home, however, will be a daunting task. They have only lost to compatriots Ulster and Leinster on home soil this season as all foreigners have been vanquished. The Lions will do well if they live up to Smith’s optimistic prediction.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.