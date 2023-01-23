Stormers’ substitutes step up in win over Clermont Auvergne

Business Day TV speaks to to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Not too long ago the Stormers were short of viable game-changing options at flyhalf, but the United Rugby Championship (URC) has provided their No 10s a platform to pivot.
Manie Libbok made the position his own as you would expect from the tournament’s leading points scorer as his team surged to an inaugural title.
Damian Willemse, who spent more time at fullback and inside centre, provided backup while Kade Wolhuter slowly rebuilt his career so cruelly interrupted by a knee injury.
It was he who was given a start in Saturday’s 30-16 victory over Clermont Auvergne in the Champions Cup and while he was a steady presence it was the more seasoned Jean-Luc du Plessis who brought more direction and urgency.
“Jean-Luc is a Du Plessis, so he’s mad, but he’ll bring some spark to the game,” quipped Stormers head coach John Dobson.
✈️ Here is our 27-man squad for the @Vodacom #URC match against Ulster in Belfast on Friday night.👉 Full announcement https://t.co/l871KLlFxX#iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/56xFGd6kTU
In fact, it was his first cousin and inside centre, Dan, whose influence was more keenly felt across the 80 minutes. He received the star of the match award for his tireless toil.
Jean-Luc and other members of the bench, most notably scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and No 8 Evan Roos, helped turn the match decisively in the Stormers’ favour.
The Stormers laboured in the first half and their attack, which was mostly blunt, was met by more than 100 tackles. Dobson said his team was met by a brick wall and it did not help that they were flat and disjointed.
“Herschel is nippy too, so all we really needed in that game was a bit of speed. It’s never nice substituting guys on 44 minutes, and we probably could’ve done so at halftime already, but that's inhumane,” said Dobson.
“It changed with the other halfback combination but it could also have been the other way round with whoever starts getting the first punch while the others bring fresh legs,” said Dan du Plessis.
“All the subs made a difference,” said Dobson. “Brokkie’s [Brok Harris] handling. It was a bit of a team spiral in the first half, but Kitsie [Steven Kitshoff] spoke at the break and we just became more direct, and delivered some outstanding play.”
He then pointed to the intercept try they conceded as an example of the team drifting from script.
Dobson was particularly pleased with the performance of Roos in his first match since suffering a rib injury against England last November.
“It looked like the old Evan. I think he was heavily marked at the start of the season. I’m very pleased. That is a huge asset for us going forward,” said the head coach.
The Stormers departed for Belfast on Sunday for Friday’s clash with Ulster in the URC. They will be without Kitshoff and Willemse who are due for mandatory rest over the next few weeks.
Stormers’ substitutes step up in win over Clermont Auvergne
Jean-Luc Du Plessis, Herschel Jantjies and Evan Roos help turn Champions Cup game around
