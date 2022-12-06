Sprint from the start, says Lions coach of new challenge

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen needs little reminding of his team’s need to hit the deck running in the Challenge Cup this weekend.

They kick off a new chapter for the franchise with their inaugural match in the European competition against the Dragons at Ellis Park on Saturday. With only four matches before the teams go into the knockout stages they had better put their best foot forward from the get-go.

“It is a sprint within the bigger season,” noted Van Rooyen on Tuesday. “It’s only four games. Two home and two away.

“You need the result with a bonus point,” he said before suggesting a 20-point haul would be ideal from the first four matches. “Anything where you are 16, 14, 12 it becomes an arm wrestle, especially with points difference. You want to build a points difference if you can.”

He knows too well his team cannot afford to slip up at home in the way they did at the start of this season’s United Rugby Championship, noting the French and English teams “have unbelievable home records”.

The European clubs tend to take a pragmatic view of the fixture list in the way they set out their stall on match days. It is a discipline SA teams will need to master sooner rather than later.