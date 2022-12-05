Sport / Rugby

Stormers to fly flag high in Clermont clash, says Dobson

Team off to France for Champions Cup after defeating Dragons in Gqeberha

BL Premium
05 December 2022 - 15:22 George Byron

Gqeberha’s newly adopted team, the Stormers, must show they belong at world club rugby’s top table when they face French outfit Clermont Auvergne in the Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday, coach John Dobson said.

After beating the Welsh Dragons in a United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, the Cape franchise flew to France on Monday for their opening Champions Cup game...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.