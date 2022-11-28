Sport / Rugby

Stormers plan to dazzle in Bay against Dragons, says Dobson

Coach promises to lay on a show for the people of Gqeberha on Saturday with their spectator-friendly style in crunch showdown against Welsh side

28 November 2022 - 17:03 George Byron

The Stormers plan to put on a dazzling display of running rugby when they face a pugnacious Welsh Dragons outfit in a crunch showdown in Gqeberha on Saturday, says coach John Dobson.

Interest in the first United Rugby Championship (URC) match to be played at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is high and a sizeable crowd is expected to attend (kickoff 2pm)...

