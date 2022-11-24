Freeman and Coles start for England against Boks

China’s Covid woes and higher-than-expected US inventories point to slower demand, helping to keep a lid on pric
Investigative journalism is dangerous stuff, but a thing of beauty when the powerful are eventually held to account
The SABC fired Magopeni as head of news in January, citing a breakdown of trust
Earlier in November, the ANC in Gauteng resolved to charge Masina for defying the party and bringing it into disrepute
High inflation and interest-rate hikes are eating into South Africans’ disposable income
The MPC said the economy would grow 1.8% in 2022, compared to its previous predictions in September of 1.9% and in July of 2%
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
Three plants forced to close down because of missile strikes
The South Africans will be desperate to put their best foot forward against the mighty England pack
The bizarre, disturbing and funny ‘The Rabbit Hutch’ explores the existence of young people who yearn for a better life in a low-income community in Indiana
London — England’s Tommy Freeman will start on the right wing against SA in their final November Test on Saturday while Alex Coles comes in as blindside flanker in the team named by coach Eddie Jones on Thursday.
Freeman has been in the training squad throughout November and finally gets his chance to add to his two caps in place of Jack Nowell, who is among the replacements. Coles, who made his debut as lock against Argentina three weeks ago, is in for Sam Simmonds, who also moves to the bench.
In two other pack changes prop Mako Vunipola and hooker Jamie George move to the starting team, swapping places with replacements Ellis Genge and Luke Cowan-Dickie.
England will be desperate to end their November series with a win after their fightback draw against New Zealand, a convincing victory over Japan and an opening defeat by Argentina.
“This is our last game of the autumn and our chance to continue building on the improvements we have made throughout the matches,” Jones said. “We have made steady progress from game to game, culminating in a pulsating draw against New Zealand. Now we have the chance to test ourselves against the might of the world champions.
“We’re going out there to light the crowd up. The support at Twickenham was outstanding last week and we want to work hard on the pitch to make sure we have another atmosphere like that again on Saturday.”
SA named their team earlier in the week and were forced into a series of changes after English and French-based players were forced to rejoin their clubs because Saturday’s game falls outside the international Test window.
The Rugby Football Union has an arrangement with the Premiership clubs to allow player release.
Last year England edged the Twickenham fixture with SA by a point, one of three wins in their last four meetings — the defeat coming in the 2019 World Cup final.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Freeman and Coles start for England against Boks
England are desperate to end their November series with a win after their fightback draw against New Zealand
London — England’s Tommy Freeman will start on the right wing against SA in their final November Test on Saturday while Alex Coles comes in as blindside flanker in the team named by coach Eddie Jones on Thursday.
Freeman has been in the training squad throughout November and finally gets his chance to add to his two caps in place of Jack Nowell, who is among the replacements. Coles, who made his debut as lock against Argentina three weeks ago, is in for Sam Simmonds, who also moves to the bench.
In two other pack changes prop Mako Vunipola and hooker Jamie George move to the starting team, swapping places with replacements Ellis Genge and Luke Cowan-Dickie.
England will be desperate to end their November series with a win after their fightback draw against New Zealand, a convincing victory over Japan and an opening defeat by Argentina.
“This is our last game of the autumn and our chance to continue building on the improvements we have made throughout the matches,” Jones said. “We have made steady progress from game to game, culminating in a pulsating draw against New Zealand. Now we have the chance to test ourselves against the might of the world champions.
“We’re going out there to light the crowd up. The support at Twickenham was outstanding last week and we want to work hard on the pitch to make sure we have another atmosphere like that again on Saturday.”
SA named their team earlier in the week and were forced into a series of changes after English and French-based players were forced to rejoin their clubs because Saturday’s game falls outside the international Test window.
The Rugby Football Union has an arrangement with the Premiership clubs to allow player release.
Last year England edged the Twickenham fixture with SA by a point, one of three wins in their last four meetings — the defeat coming in the 2019 World Cup final.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Sinckler handed England call-up for year-end internationals
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.