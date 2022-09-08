×

Life / Sport

Boks need to stay on high alert

After turning a corner in Sydney, they need to be aware of a speed bump ahead in Buenos Aires

08 September 2022 - 05:00 Jon Cardinelli

It’s tempting to say the Springboks have turned a corner, and that their 24-8 win in the Rugby Championship against the Wallabies in Sydney marked a watershed (excuse the mixed metaphors) in their season.

While the team made significant strides on attack, scoring four tries in a match for only the third time in two years, they still have everything to prove. ..

