Sport / Rugby

SA front row unfazed by call-up of hooker Deon Fourie

31 August 2022 - 18:53 Mark Gleeson
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD

SA’s front row are confident makeshift hooker Deon Fourie will make an impact off the bench after his surprise selection among the replacements for Saturday’s Rugby Championship clash against Australia in Sydney.

The 35-year-old is having a fairy-tale year, returning home after seven years in France to help the Stormers win the United Rugby Championship, followed by a first Test cap against Wales in July when he became the oldest Springbok debutant.

This, however, was all off the side of the scrum, but he has been picked for Saturday’s Test as replacement hooker in a shock move by coach Jacques Nienaber, who has selected Malcolm Marx to start and dropped last week’s first-choice hooker Joseph Dweba.

Fourie was taken on the tour to Australia as the third-choice hooker in place of the injured Bongi Mbonambi despite not having played there since March 2019 and having not played a full time role at No 2 since the 2017/2018 season.

Prop Trevor Nyakane told a virtual news conference on Wednesday the Springbok front row had no qualms about Fourie’s ability.

“We’ve only worked with him as a hooker on the training field but Deon is a very experienced player, he’s played in that position before,” Nyakane said.

“I watched him at school level and he was a hooker and it was a surprise to me when he started playing on the flank when we got to provincial level.

“He is in sync, he knows what we are trying to achieve as a pack and has fitted in perfectly. Things are shaping up to be great. I know he will tackle the challenge head on.”

Fourie also received backing from Nienaber, when he named the team on Tuesday as the Boks look to bounce back from a 25-17 loss to the Wallabies in Adelaide last weekend.

“Deon is a player that we are maybe looking ahead to see if he can make the World Cup in France next year,” said the Springbok coach.

“We think he can play a similar role as a utility forward like Schalk Brits did at the previous World Cup. Before the Test against the All Blacks in Mbombela [on August 6], with Bongi Mbonambi’s injury, Deon had been training in both those roles. He had been dividing his time 50-50 on being a hooker and being a loosie.

“Since Bongi’s injury, however, he has been concentrating 100% on being a hooker. He is someone who we trust.”

Reuters

Injuries force Bok coach to overhaul Test team

Canan Moodie debuts in crucial match against Wallabies in which Willemse‚ Kriel and Mostert are to start
Sport
1 day ago

Boks have best available squad but need selections spot on for Wallabies

The Boks leave for Australia with what its management believe is the best squad available – capable of doing well at next year’s Rugby World Cup.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Exciting Bulls prospect Moodie is in the Bok mix

Uncapped Canan Moodie earns call-up to squad for tour to Australia and Argentina
Sport
2 weeks ago
