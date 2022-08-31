SA front row unfazed by call-up of hooker Deon Fourie

Stocks fall globally amid fears of a slowdown in China as Covid-19 numbers rise
The failure of the Jadar Project in Serbia should be viewed as an opportunity for all role-players to recalibrate their processes in line with ESG principles
Defence minister says MP Dean Macpherson ‘looks down on black people’
Presidency steers clear of leadership changes, saying governance and stability are priorities
CEO Stephen Saad says the business has proved its resilience
Companies are increasingly looking abroad for growth as the local economy continues to underperform, PwC report finds
The former Brazilian president’s aides are reaching out to the other countries to form a front at the 2022 UN climate talks
The 37-year-old rider missed a number of weeks in the campaign due to injury
Volvo's latest project project channels a metrosexual dark lord as opposed to its predecessor’s post-apocalypse style
SA’s front row are confident makeshift hooker Deon Fourie will make an impact off the bench after his surprise selection among the replacements for Saturday’s Rugby Championship clash against Australia in Sydney.
The 35-year-old is having a fairy-tale year, returning home after seven years in France to help the Stormers win the United Rugby Championship, followed by a first Test cap against Wales in July when he became the oldest Springbok debutant.
This, however, was all off the side of the scrum, but he has been picked for Saturday’s Test as replacement hooker in a shock move by coach Jacques Nienaber, who has selected Malcolm Marx to start and dropped last week’s first-choice hooker Joseph Dweba.
Fourie was taken on the tour to Australia as the third-choice hooker in place of the injured Bongi Mbonambi despite not having played there since March 2019 and having not played a full time role at No 2 since the 2017/2018 season.
Prop Trevor Nyakane told a virtual news conference on Wednesday the Springbok front row had no qualms about Fourie’s ability.
“We’ve only worked with him as a hooker on the training field but Deon is a very experienced player, he’s played in that position before,” Nyakane said.
“I watched him at school level and he was a hooker and it was a surprise to me when he started playing on the flank when we got to provincial level.
“He is in sync, he knows what we are trying to achieve as a pack and has fitted in perfectly. Things are shaping up to be great. I know he will tackle the challenge head on.”
Fourie also received backing from Nienaber, when he named the team on Tuesday as the Boks look to bounce back from a 25-17 loss to the Wallabies in Adelaide last weekend.
“Deon is a player that we are maybe looking ahead to see if he can make the World Cup in France next year,” said the Springbok coach.
“We think he can play a similar role as a utility forward like Schalk Brits did at the previous World Cup. Before the Test against the All Blacks in Mbombela [on August 6], with Bongi Mbonambi’s injury, Deon had been training in both those roles. He had been dividing his time 50-50 on being a hooker and being a loosie.
“Since Bongi’s injury, however, he has been concentrating 100% on being a hooker. He is someone who we trust.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
SA front row unfazed by call-up of hooker Deon Fourie
SA’s front row are confident makeshift hooker Deon Fourie will make an impact off the bench after his surprise selection among the replacements for Saturday’s Rugby Championship clash against Australia in Sydney.
The 35-year-old is having a fairy-tale year, returning home after seven years in France to help the Stormers win the United Rugby Championship, followed by a first Test cap against Wales in July when he became the oldest Springbok debutant.
This, however, was all off the side of the scrum, but he has been picked for Saturday’s Test as replacement hooker in a shock move by coach Jacques Nienaber, who has selected Malcolm Marx to start and dropped last week’s first-choice hooker Joseph Dweba.
Fourie was taken on the tour to Australia as the third-choice hooker in place of the injured Bongi Mbonambi despite not having played there since March 2019 and having not played a full time role at No 2 since the 2017/2018 season.
Prop Trevor Nyakane told a virtual news conference on Wednesday the Springbok front row had no qualms about Fourie’s ability.
“We’ve only worked with him as a hooker on the training field but Deon is a very experienced player, he’s played in that position before,” Nyakane said.
“I watched him at school level and he was a hooker and it was a surprise to me when he started playing on the flank when we got to provincial level.
“He is in sync, he knows what we are trying to achieve as a pack and has fitted in perfectly. Things are shaping up to be great. I know he will tackle the challenge head on.”
Fourie also received backing from Nienaber, when he named the team on Tuesday as the Boks look to bounce back from a 25-17 loss to the Wallabies in Adelaide last weekend.
“Deon is a player that we are maybe looking ahead to see if he can make the World Cup in France next year,” said the Springbok coach.
“We think he can play a similar role as a utility forward like Schalk Brits did at the previous World Cup. Before the Test against the All Blacks in Mbombela [on August 6], with Bongi Mbonambi’s injury, Deon had been training in both those roles. He had been dividing his time 50-50 on being a hooker and being a loosie.
“Since Bongi’s injury, however, he has been concentrating 100% on being a hooker. He is someone who we trust.”
Reuters
Injuries force Bok coach to overhaul Test team
Boks have best available squad but need selections spot on for Wallabies
Exciting Bulls prospect Moodie is in the Bok mix
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
GAVIN RICH: Boks’ flat displays start catching up with coaches amid higher ...
Boks aim to rise high in Wallabies Test
Boks wary of threat that unfamiliar Wallabies pose, says winger Gelant
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.