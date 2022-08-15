JSE virtually unchanged from Friday’s close
The Springboks travel Down Under to take on the Wallabies on August 27 in Adelaide and the following weekend in Sydney‚ where they will be looking to remain in contention for Rugby Championship honours.
“We would have loved to gain momentum with a win but we can’t let our heads drop for long‚” Bok captain Siya Kolisi said as he reflected on the defeat by the All Blacks in front of a lively full-house crowd of more than 61‚000 spectators at Ellis Park on Saturday.
“There are four more games to go but we have missed an opportunity. New Zealand played really well today. They controlled the game more. We fought back really well in the second half but we slipped up in one moment. We fell asleep and that’s what they can do to you when that happens.”
Both coach Jacques Nienaber and Kolisi said the Boks were not accurate enough.
“I think they were good and they were a little more accurate than us. When we tried to get momentum they were a little quicker than us. It is never good to lose but we have been saying it the whole week that they just need one moment.
“They needed a couple of moments to get into the game and I thought they controlled the game well. They moved the ball around and we couldn’t impose our kicking‚ like we did last week in Mbombela.
“In the second half‚ we started fighting back but we lost it at the end. All we can take from this is that we didn’t give up‚ we kept on coming back and we have four games to go in the competition.”
Kolisi praised the 61‚500 spectators. “Since we started playing at home this year the SA public has been next level‚” he said.
“We don’t take it for granted at all. For people to keep coming out like they have done is special. It might be hostile for our opponents‚ but we definitely use it for motivation.”
