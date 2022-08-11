Consistency from coaches helped turn Boks around

“Convince everybody to align with the plan and play a certain brand of rugby that will get us to win Test matches,” Kitshoff recalled of the environment Rassie Erasmus (then coach) and Jacques Nienaber tried to create.

“It was the buy-in from the squad. The consistency they had in the way they talked, the way they coached, in the way they motivated us to play a good game of rugby is what stood out for me since that 57-0 loss,” said Kitshoff.

Inside-centre Damian de Allende explained that the building blocks in the team’s restoration of confidence started in the series win against England in 2018 before an away win over New Zealand further emboldened them.

“In that first Test against New Zealand we were 14 points behind. Against England, Jacques asked us to go harder [the Boks came from behind to win 42-39] and make decisions that didn’t put us under pressure. Luckily we went on to win our first Test against New Zealand since 2014 and the first one there for a while.”