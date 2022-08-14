GAVIN RICH: Why the All Blacks just love Ellis Park

Concerns that the Fed will have to wrestle with elevated inflation for a long time slowed this week’s rally
There can be no denying that the Springboks conspired against themselves, but the All Blacks victory in Johannesburg that ended their three-match losing streak shouldn’t have surprised as many as it did.
If there’s one field the Kiwis would love to be able to roll up and carry around the world to play every game on, it would be the one at Ellis Park. The manner with which they won against the Boks, scoring two late tries in the final few minutes to end up with a flattering 12-point margin, was a movie we’ve seen before on the highveld and there is a good reason for it...
