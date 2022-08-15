×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Teaching in mother-tongue comes at a cost

15 August 2022 - 16:26
Early start: Preschoolers Sibabalwe, Lisakhanya, Linamandla and Sibusisiwe at the KwaMagxaki library in Port Elizabeth. Once at school, most children in SA do not receive mother tongue education. Picture: IVOR MARKMAN
Early start: Preschoolers Sibabalwe, Lisakhanya, Linamandla and Sibusisiwe at the KwaMagxaki library in Port Elizabeth. Once at school, most children in SA do not receive mother tongue education. Picture: IVOR MARKMAN

One way of looking at the proposal to implement mother-tongue teaching and learning beyond primary school is that it would be an attempt at enforcing decolonisation of black education. But at what expense?

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga tries to justify this by telling us that it is easier for learners to understand any subject content if it is taught through their mother tongue, and that other countries have benefited from this. However, she must bear in mind that SA, with its 11 official languages, can hardly be compared to those countries. It makes no sense.

One of SA’s Cuba-trained doctors explained that their first year of training for medicine in that country was exclusively devoted to teaching them Spanish, the medium of instruction in Cuba. The difficulty with this was that on coming back to SA they had to start learning everything all over again in English. Does any of this make sense? It is a recipe for confusion and unnecessary waste of time.

Our education system must prepare our children for a progressive future, because that is the main objective of all education systems in the world.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

BIG READ: Funda. Leer. Ithute. Learn. Dyondza. We need to do it in our mother tongues

The idea that a monolingual English education is the solution to our language debate or a key to a better future is deeply flawed, writes Hans Pienaar
Life
1 month ago

Government urged to reconsider planned school reforms

The DA said the new ‘destructive’ Basic Educations Laws Amendment Bill would be detrimental to mother-tongue education
National
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
HILARY JOFFE: Why the commodities boom has not ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CARTOON: Marikana — an open wound
Opinion
3.
TRISTEN TAYLOR: A new world order on the broken ...
Opinion
4.
DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa takes ANC on a suicide ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Marikana is part of the malaise ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.