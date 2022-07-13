Wales will have to take all chances to beat Boks, winger Adams says

Brent is down sharply since hitting $139 in March
This is particularly helpful in understanding how economics and policy will affect markets this year
The amount is a 50% increase from S&P Global Ratings’ borrowing forecast for the utility in November
Maropene Ramokgopa rejects talk that her appointment is to do Cyril Ramaphosa’s bidding and says her credentials speak for themselves .
Abdurrahim Bux to take the reins as Colyn moves to another post at company formerly known as Imbalie Beauty
Boundaries between the crypto world and the traditional financial system will increasingly become blurred, posing significant risk to financial markets
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
US president greeted as an old friend on arrival in Israel but faces tough talks with other leaders in the region
The location, as well as his record at St Andrews and in Majors make SA’s top-ranked player a realistic choice for winner
Dr Erica de Greef, co-founder of the African Fashion Research Institute, discusses her recent publications and her work as a decolonial fashion activist
Wales will need to be clinical and use any chances that come their way if they are to achieve a series win over world champions SA at the weekend, said winger Josh Adams.
The tourists go into Saturday’s third and final Test against SA in a buoyant mood after edging the Springboks 13-12 in Bloemfontein last weekend to level the series.
It was a first victory for Wales in SA and Adams hailed the effort as they came good in the last minutes to snatch the victory.
“Our resolve just to stay in the fight was really good; the forwards kept chipping away. We didn’t rush anything, we didn’t lose any patience,” he said.
“You have to be clinical against SA, especially when you get into their 22. You’ve got to come away with as many points as you can get. We were clinical — one shot, one kill if you like.”
Another victory on Saturday at the Cape Town Stadium, where Adams was on the losing side with the British & Irish Lions last year, would be a major boost with an eye on next year’s World Cup in France, Adams said.
“To come out here and win a series will fill the squad with loads of confidence to take forward.
“We’ve showed how good we can be and our challenge is to stay there and be consistent. Probably in times gone past we haven’t been as consistent as we’d like, but in the two games we played out here we’ve got better from game one to game two,” he added.
Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar’s injured shoulder is still a concern ahead of the decisive Test, assistant coach Gethin Jenkins said.
Biggar was replaced in last Saturday’s Test and is in a race to get fit for the third and final match of Wales’ tour.
However, the Welsh are more confident about the availability of tight head Dillon Lewis, who also left the field injured.
“He’s recovered well and hopefully he’ll train on Thursday and be back on the field on the weekend,” said Jenkins.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Wales will have to take all chances to beat Boks, winger Adams says
Fired up after scraping home 13-12 against SA last weekend, the tourists go into Saturday’s third and final Test in a buoyant mood
Wales will need to be clinical and use any chances that come their way if they are to achieve a series win over world champions SA at the weekend, said winger Josh Adams.
The tourists go into Saturday’s third and final Test against SA in a buoyant mood after edging the Springboks 13-12 in Bloemfontein last weekend to level the series.
It was a first victory for Wales in SA and Adams hailed the effort as they came good in the last minutes to snatch the victory.
“Our resolve just to stay in the fight was really good; the forwards kept chipping away. We didn’t rush anything, we didn’t lose any patience,” he said.
“You have to be clinical against SA, especially when you get into their 22. You’ve got to come away with as many points as you can get. We were clinical — one shot, one kill if you like.”
Another victory on Saturday at the Cape Town Stadium, where Adams was on the losing side with the British & Irish Lions last year, would be a major boost with an eye on next year’s World Cup in France, Adams said.
“To come out here and win a series will fill the squad with loads of confidence to take forward.
“We’ve showed how good we can be and our challenge is to stay there and be consistent. Probably in times gone past we haven’t been as consistent as we’d like, but in the two games we played out here we’ve got better from game one to game two,” he added.
Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar’s injured shoulder is still a concern ahead of the decisive Test, assistant coach Gethin Jenkins said.
Biggar was replaced in last Saturday’s Test and is in a race to get fit for the third and final match of Wales’ tour.
However, the Welsh are more confident about the availability of tight head Dillon Lewis, who also left the field injured.
“He’s recovered well and hopefully he’ll train on Thursday and be back on the field on the weekend,” said Jenkins.
Reuters
Junior Bok captain Mngomezulu praises team after Six Nations series win
Bok coach opts for experience for series decider
GAVIN RICH: Bok coach Nienaber seems happy with new-look team
Irish midweek side beat Maori All Blacks for first time
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.