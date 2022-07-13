×

Sport / Rugby

Wales will have to take all chances to beat Boks, winger Adams says

Fired up after scraping home 13-12 against SA last weekend, the tourists go into Saturday’s third and final Test in a buoyant mood

13 July 2022 - 16:47 Mark Gleeson
Damian Willemse of the Springboks in action during the 2022 Castle Lager Incoming Series match between SA and Wales at Loftus Versfeld on July 2 2022 in Pretoria. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ANTON GEYSER
Damian Willemse of the Springboks in action during the 2022 Castle Lager Incoming Series match between SA and Wales at Loftus Versfeld on July 2 2022 in Pretoria. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ANTON GEYSER

Wales will need to be clinical and use any chances that come their way if they are to achieve a series win over world champions SA at the weekend, said winger Josh Adams.

The tourists go into Saturday’s third and final Test against SA in a buoyant mood after edging the Springboks 13-12 in Bloemfontein last weekend to level the series.

It was a first victory for Wales in SA and Adams hailed the effort as they came good in the last minutes to snatch the victory.

“Our resolve just to stay in the fight was really good; the forwards kept chipping away. We didn’t rush anything, we didn’t lose any patience,” he said.

“You have to be clinical against SA, especially when you get into their 22. You’ve got to come away with as many points as you can get. We were clinical — one shot, one kill if you like.”

Another victory on Saturday at the Cape Town Stadium, where Adams was on the losing side with the British & Irish Lions last year, would be a major boost with an eye on next year’s World Cup in France, Adams said.

“To come out here and win a series will fill the squad with loads of confidence to take forward.

“We’ve showed how good we can be and our challenge is to stay there and be consistent. Probably in times gone past we haven’t been as consistent as we’d like, but in the two games we played out here we’ve got better from game one to game two,” he added.

Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar’s injured shoulder is still a concern ahead of the decisive Test, assistant coach Gethin Jenkins said.

Biggar was replaced in last Saturday’s Test and is in a race to get fit for the third and final match of Wales’ tour.

However, the Welsh are more confident about the availability of tight head Dillon Lewis, who also left the field injured.

“He’s recovered well and hopefully he’ll train on Thursday and be back on the field on the weekend,” said Jenkins.

Reuters

Junior Bok captain Mngomezulu praises team after Six Nations series win

Junior Bok captain Mngomezulu heaps praise on his teammates after they beat Wales 47-27 to win the Six Nations Under-20 Summer Series in Italy
Sport
3 hours ago

Bok coach opts for experience for series decider

Jacques Nienaber makes 11 changes to team to meet Wales in Cape Town
Sport
23 hours ago

GAVIN RICH: Bok coach Nienaber seems happy with new-look team

The score was against the Springboks but perhaps Jacques Nienaber was not stung by the result
Opinion
3 days ago

Irish midweek side beat Maori All Blacks for first time

Fourth time lucky as Irish stay in Wellington for Test on Saturday eyeing a 2-1 series win
Sport
1 day ago
