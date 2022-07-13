×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Rugby

Junior Bok captain Mngomezulu praises team after Six Nations series win

Win against Wales ensured SA were the only team to leave Italy unbeaten‚ having claimed the scalps of England‚ Ireland and France in the pool stages

13 July 2022 - 15:28 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Picture: 123RF/vectorfusionart
Picture: 123RF/vectorfusionart

Junior Springbok captain Sacha Mngomezulu was full of praise for his teammates after beating Wales 47-27 to win the Six Nations Under-20 Summer Series in Treviso in Italy on Tuesday night.

Mngomezulu said playing in the Under-20 Summer Series was a dream come true for the players and they were rewarded for their hard work.

The win over Wales ensured SA were the only team to leave Italy unbeaten‚ having beaten England‚ Ireland and France in the pool stages.

“The boys worked extremely hard and they deserve this‚” said Mngomezulu‚ who is on the books of the Sharks. “Credit must also go to the coaches who made us work hard and put in such a good effort for us to be ready. It’s an amazing feeling standing here unbeaten after four games.

“Not so long ago we didn’t even play rugby, so credit must go to World Rugby and the Six Nations for staging this excellent tournament. They allowed the boys to create lifelong memories.”

Coach Bafana Nhleko’s team were impressive in the opening half where they dominated the kicking game and possession as the Welsh struggled with the physicality of the Junior Boks.

Replacement hooker Tiaan Lange scored three of SA’s seven tries and if it wasn’t for lapses in concentration late in both halves from the Junior Boks‚ the victory could have been bigger.

Scorers

Junior Springboks (26) 47

Tries: Louw Nel‚ Tiaan Lange (3)‚ Suleiman Hartzenberg (2)‚ Ethan James. Conversions: Sacha Mngomezulu (3)‚ Donovan Don (3).

Wales U-20 (3) 27

Tries: Mason Grady‚ Joe Westwood‚ Ethan Fackrell‚ Cameron Jones. Conversions: Joe Hawkins (2). Penalty: Hawkins

 

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Bok coach opts for experience for series decider
Sport / Rugby
2.
When the going gets tough Nienaber’s default ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Jordy Smith excited at return of World Surf ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Best for the game of golf if I win The Open, says ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Banyana without ‘a number of players’ for Tunisia ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Bok coach opts for experience for series decider

Sport / Rugby

When the going gets tough Nienaber’s default setting for the Boks is to get ...

Sport / Rugby

Jordy Smith excited at return of World Surf League in J-Bay Open

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.