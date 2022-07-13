Brent is down sharply since hitting $139 in March
Junior Springbok captain Sacha Mngomezulu was full of praise for his teammates after beating Wales 47-27 to win the Six Nations Under-20 Summer Series in Treviso in Italy on Tuesday night.
Mngomezulu said playing in the Under-20 Summer Series was a dream come true for the players and they were rewarded for their hard work.
The win over Wales ensured SA were the only team to leave Italy unbeaten‚ having beaten England‚ Ireland and France in the pool stages.
“The boys worked extremely hard and they deserve this‚” said Mngomezulu‚ who is on the books of the Sharks. “Credit must also go to the coaches who made us work hard and put in such a good effort for us to be ready. It’s an amazing feeling standing here unbeaten after four games.
“Not so long ago we didn’t even play rugby, so credit must go to World Rugby and the Six Nations for staging this excellent tournament. They allowed the boys to create lifelong memories.”
Coach Bafana Nhleko’s team were impressive in the opening half where they dominated the kicking game and possession as the Welsh struggled with the physicality of the Junior Boks.
Replacement hooker Tiaan Lange scored three of SA’s seven tries and if it wasn’t for lapses in concentration late in both halves from the Junior Boks‚ the victory could have been bigger.
Scorers
Junior Springboks (26) 47
Tries: Louw Nel‚ Tiaan Lange (3)‚ Suleiman Hartzenberg (2)‚ Ethan James. Conversions: Sacha Mngomezulu (3)‚ Donovan Don (3).
Wales U-20 (3) 27
Tries: Mason Grady‚ Joe Westwood‚ Ethan Fackrell‚ Cameron Jones. Conversions: Joe Hawkins (2). Penalty: Hawkins
