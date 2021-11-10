Bok coach Nienaber predicts another arm wrestle with valiant Scots

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is bracing himself for another arm wrestle when his team meet Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The Boks had to slug it out for the better part of their clash against Wales at a rain-soaked Principality Stadium last weekend and the coach expects another battle at close quarters with no inches offered or given.

“If it is in conditions like we played last Saturday, where it was raining from start to finish, it is going to be another grind,” Nienaber predicted.

It isn’t just the weather that will bring the teams closer. Scotland have become redoubtable opponents under the tutelage of former flyhalf Gregor Townsend. They have a proficient pack, while their backs possess power and poise.

“When they have all their internationals, it is quality opposition we are facing,” noted Nienaber. “If you look at their No 9, their No 10 and their No 15, you face British & Irish Lions players,” he said about Ali Price, Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg.

They also have in their ranks wing Duhan van der Merwe, centre Chris Harris and robust flank Hamish Watson as most recent British & Irish Lions tourists.

“They have very experienced game drivers. They can rip us apart with their attack or go to a kicking game,” Nienaber warned.