Jantjies takes over from Pollard for Scotland Test

Franco Mostert and Jesse Kriel will chalk up 50th Test caps when the Springboks take on Scotland in Edinburgh on Saturday.

The versatile Boks will occupy lock and right-wing respectively as the tourists hope to make it two wins from two starts on their end of year tour through the UK.

Kriel, who had a shaky afternoon in the Principality Stadium last weekend against Wales, is retained even though S’bu Nkosi, who missed out last week due to passport issues, has joined the squad.

While it can be argued both players have the physical attributes to deal with the hulking presence of Scotland’s SA-born left-wing Duhan van der Merwe, it was Kriel’s experience that got him the nod.

At flyhalf Elton Jantjies takes over from Handré Pollard, while Willie le Roux returns to fullback in place of Damian Willemse, who was concussed in last weekend’s clash in Cardiff. Lood de Jager drops to the bench to accommodate Mostert.

“Franco and Elton are rotational selections. We are trying to build momentum and winning. In doing that we are getting game minutes in certain positions and into certain individuals,” said Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber.

The 27-year-old Kriel made his Test debut against Argentina in 2015, but Mostert, who turns 31 at the end of the month, had to wait a year longer for his first cap, which was against Ireland in 2016.