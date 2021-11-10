Treasury makes key changes to tax laws
Changes include withdrawing the provision for taxation of interest on retirement funds when a person ceases to be a tax resident
10 November 2021 - 15:58
Treasury has made significant changes to proposed amendments to tax laws after taking account of stakeholder objections.
The provision for the taxation of the interest on retirement funds when a person ceases to be a tax resident has been withdrawn; the effective date for the implementation of the proposal to deal with the abuse of the employment tax incentive has been amended to March next year; and some relief has been given to the restriction on the use of assessed tax losses, and its implementation has been delayed...
