Fresh doubts over Wallabies-All Blacks Test in Perth

“We’re not sure,” he told local media in Perth. “It may be we have to work out some arrangement. There may be a bubble, or they may just have to comply with the rules that exist with everyone else.

“It’s a moving situation and we’re trying to work out exactly what can be done about that. It would be very disappointing for rugby fans if we’re forced to cancel the game, but that’s the nature of the world we’re in.”

The Wallabies squad arrived in Western Australia from Auckland last weekend after back-to-back losses to the All Blacks, the second a 57-22 thrashing.

Western Australia has been among the most successful of the country’s states at containing Covid-19, largely by quickly shutting its borders as soon as outbreaks occur in other parts of the country.

The state has allowed Australian Rules teams to train and play in Perth in biosecure bubbles since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, and Rugby Australia will be hoping a similar arrangement can be made for the All Blacks.