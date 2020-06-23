WIN | Share your Newlands memory & win prizes worth up to R5,000 or a call from a rugby star

The DHL Stormers will bring their fire to DHL Newlands in a special live-streamed broadcast on Saturday July 4 with Bryan Habana, Elma Smit and Siv Ngesi.

And, thanks to BrightRock, you could be there too, even if not in person – and stand a chance to win great prizes and a call from a DHL Stormers champion!

DHL Newlands is SA’s oldest stadium, having hosted its first game in 1890. The opening match of the 1995 Rugby World Cup tournament was played there, and it is the home stadium of DHL Stormers captain Siya Kolisi, who lifted the World Cup in Japan.