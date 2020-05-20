Sport / Rugby

rugby

Stormers snap up Bok fullback Warrick Gelant

20 May 2020 - 17:39 Nick Said
Warrick Gelant. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Warrick Gelant. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Springbok World Cup-winning fullback Warrick Gelant has made the switch from the Bulls to Super Rugby rivals the Stormers, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

Gelant, 25, will swap Pretoria for Cape Town and has been brought in to fill the gap left by another Springbok, Dillyn Leyds, who has moved to La Rochelle in France.

“Warrick has established himself as one of the most dynamic backline players in SA, so we could not be more thrilled to have him on our books,” Stormers coach John Dobson said.

Gelant, who can also play on the wing, was part of the Bok squad that lifted the World Cup in Japan in November 2019, though he did not feature in the match-day squad in the final win over England.

Reuters

Kolbe puts Lions tour ahead of Olympics

Bok winger doesn’t want to miss the chance of playing in a series that takes place once in 12 years
Sport
2 hours ago

It’s possible to bring back fans into the stadiums, says Lions boss Altmann Allers

Allers argues that social distancing is feasible if the crowd number is limited
Sport
57 minutes ago

Boks use winning score to help feed poor people

Some 100,000 raffle tickets costing R32.12 each are being sold to reflect the winning 32-12 tally
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Steven Pienaar sad at the dismal state of School ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
I started doping when I was 21, admits Lance ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
This day in history ... Liverpool and Real Madrid ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
PSL’s bold plan to complete season
Sport / Soccer
5.
Unselfish Samir Nurković eyeing a first league ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Bulls sign veteran wing Aplon

Sport / Rugby

Rugby teams expect to hang on to their top players

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: SA’s weird escape clause could rob rugby of its prized assets

Opinion / Columnists

Stormers player joins fight against virus in Wales

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.