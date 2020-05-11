GAVIN RICH: SA’s weird escape clause could rob rugby of its prized assets
11 May 2020 - 05:05
The local franchises will be spending a nervous week building up to Thursday, the cut-off day of the 21-day escape clause to players that is unique in world rugby, as they wait to find out which players they may be losing — and SA Rugby should be equally stressed.
It appears Western Province/Stormers are confident that Pieter-Steph du Toit, the World Rugby Player of the Year, will remain in SA. There is equal confidence that the rest of their World Cup-winning Springboks will remain in the Cape.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now