When professional sport is eventually allowed to dust itself down, it is unlikely to do so with emotional fuel breathed from the terraces.

Covid-19 restrictions will uphold spectators’ persona non grata status at events intended for mass viewing. In fact, sports federations such as rugby have made peace with the fact that gate takings will not be an income stream for the foreseeable future.

In their representations to the government on how they will nudge back to the playing field in an orderly and carefully controlled environment‚ SA Rugby stressed that spectators do not form part of their return-to-play landscape.

SA Rugby do not want anything to jeopardise them presenting their broadcast partners something to air. Though they get a fair slice of their income from the proceeds passed down from SA Rugby’s broadcast deal‚ the individual franchises will, however, look to maximise every revenue source available to them.

They need to mitigate some of the losses incurred during the lockdown, and it is no wonder Lions boss Altmann Allers is keen to see some spectator involvement when play resumes. His argument is based on the premise that‚ even while social distancing‚ the size of your venue can dictate the size of your crowd. He argues that in the cavernous expanse of the 60,000-seater Ellis Park Stadium‚ social distancing is possible if the crowd number is limited.

“If your stadium seats 1,000 people‚ then maybe you can host 150 or 200 spectators. If you have a stadium that seats 60,000 people then surely you can get a few thousand in. There has to be a measure of logic in applying safety rules.