Bulls sign veteran wing Aplon

Player feels honoured that coach Jake White wants him to be part of his vision for the team

13 May 2020 - 15:28 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Gio Aplon. Picture: REUTERS / HENRY BROWNE

The Bulls’ buying spree is showing no signs of abating, with former Springbok and Stormers wing Gio Aplon being their latest recruit.

At 37‚ Aplon is long past Test reckoning‚ especially as the Springboks are well stocked from a back-three perspective‚ but Bulls director of rugby Jake White is getting the players he wants for when rugby resumes.

Aplon‚ who played the bulk of his SA domestic rugby for the Stormers and Western Province‚ left SA in 2014 to join Grenoble in France. At the time of his leaving‚ he had represented the Springboks 17 times and scored five tries.

The last of his Tests came against England in Port Elizabeth in 2012. From then on, Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer did not seem to be a fan despite Aplon’s consistent performances with the Stormers.

Aplon spent three years at Grenoble before joining Toyota Verblitz in Japan. White worked with Aplon in Japan.

There must be something Aplon has done right in Japan for him to follow White back to Pretoria‚ where he will face competition from Warrick Gelant‚ Cornal Hendricks and Rosko Specman. The three are fleet-footed‚ but Super Rugby is also about depth‚ something the Bulls lacked in some positions.

Aplon is chuffed to be returning to SA: “The Bulls have always been a formidable force in the rugby world. I have always had a great deal of respect for the brand and what it has achieved and I am truly looking forward to running out at Loftus Versfeld.

“Jake has an amazing vision and plan for the team‚ and I am just honoured that he wants me as part of it‚” he said.

New Bok coach lays out his plans

Jacques Nienaber will target consistency‚ transformation and building squad depth
23 hours ago

Western Force and Sunwolves may play in Australia tournament

Aussies follow New Zealand’s lead by setting up a one-country competition to get players back on the field
1 day ago

New Zealand Rugby targets mid-June start as Covid-19 cases dwindle

The country’s five Super Rugby teams will play each other in a 10-week domestic competition
2 days ago

Remembering Jonah Lomu, the superstar who changed the face and pace of rugby

This force of nature, who captivated fans and peers alike, would have turned 45 on May 12
2 days ago

