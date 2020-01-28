Lions chase former star flank Jaco Kriel

The Lions set off for Argentina on Tuesday amid growing speculation that they are in the process of attracting another Springbok into their forward ranks.

They confirmed they are in discussions with former star flank Jaco Kriel who is on his way back to Ellis Park from Gloucester. His arrival will not come a moment too soon as the Lions backrow resources have been stretched to the limit. They are already without talismanic captain Warren Whiteley, who will miss the entire Super Rugby competition with a nagging injury, while big Cyle Brink is also out for the campaign with a ruptured Achilles.

Kriel’s career has stalled since joining former Lions coach Johan Ackermann at Gloucester in 2018. He has played just 16 matches, largely due to injury.

The other Boks the Lions have managed to lure from Europe are tighthead Jannie du Plessis from Montpellier and flank Willem Alberts, who joined from Stade Francais. Alberts has finally concluded a medical and will be unveiled as a Lions player in the coming days. The Lions have, however, released tighthead prop Johannes Jonker, who has joined Montpellier. The Lions have Du Plessis and Carlu Sadie to vie for the No 3 jersey.

The Lions, meanwhile, have named their squad to travel to Buenos Aires with Wandisile Simelane and Jamba Ulengo failing to crack the 25-man squad.

Lions touring squad:

Hacjivah Dayimani, Jannie du Plessis, Jan-Henning Campher, Tyrone Green, Pieter Jansen, Elton Jantjies, Daniel Kriel, Willem Massyn, Matthews Duncan, Marvin Orie, Manuel Rass, Shaun Reynolds, Carlu Sadie, Marnus Schoeman, Ruben Schoeman, Sithembiso Sithole, Courtnall Skosan, Dylan Smith, Tiaan Swanepoel, Vincent Tshituka, Morne van den Berg, Wilhelm van der Sluys, Frans van Wyk, Ruan Vermaak, Andre Warner.