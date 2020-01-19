Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Super Heroes Day gives coaches an idea of what’s needed BL PREMIUM

Super Heroes Day would have left the four local coaches in no doubt there is still work to do before the Super Rugby season kicks off, but at the same time they would have left FNB Stadium happy that several boxes had been ticked.

The highlight of the double header, apart from the early-season form of Elton Jantjies, was the first try scored in the early game by Makazole Mapimpi. The Sharks went on to lose and there is nothing new about Mapimpi scoring a try, but what was heartening was where the try started, which was a tap penalty from inside their own territory, and what it might signify.